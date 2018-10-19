San Marcos Splits First 2 Games at PAL Water Polo Tourney

Water Polo

San Marcos boys water polo went 1-1 on the first day of PAL Tournament in Orange County.

The Royals overcame a slow start and beat Temescal Canyon in the opener.

Kelley Radtkey, Jackson Hamilton and Trevor Ricci each had two goals and goalie Ben Webber made 11 saves.

The Royals lost to Beckman, 7-5.

San Marcos led briefly in the fourth period, but two quick steals by Beckman led to goals.

Webber had a solid match with 14 saves. Radtkey and James Oriskovich each scored two goals.

