San Marcos Splits Pair of Games at Villa Park Classic

Water Polo

The San Marcos boys water polo team won 14-7 against Chino Hills and lost 10-9 against Palos Verdes on Thursday at the Villa Park Classic.

Lorenzo Bertocco scored five goals for the Royals in the game against Chino Hills, while Trevor Ricci, James Oriskovich, and Sam Fuller each added two goals.

In the second game, Ricci scored five times and Bertocco three, but the Royals couldn't capitalize on a last minute opportunity to tie the match up.

Goalie Jack Phreaner had 16 saves on the day.

The Royals (4-8) take on Yorba Linda on Friday as tournament play continues.

