San Marcos Splits Softball Doubleheader; Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse, Laguna Blanca Boys VB Win

Prep Roundup

San Marcos gained a split of a non-league softball doubleheader against Lakewood-St. Joseph, winning the second game 4-2 after dropping the opener 7-1.

Paige Powell paced the Royals in the nightcap, going 2 for 3, including a blistering ground ball to the fence for a leadoff double in the third inning. She scored after a single by Sinai Miranda, a sacrifice bunt by Kyla Robbins and a RBI single by Megan Cunnisson. Savannah Tait hit a two-run triple to put San Marcos into the lead, 3-2.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner doubled to start the sixth inning and scored one out later on a single by Allie Fryklund to give the Royals a 4-2 lead.

Huerta-Leipner went the distance in the second game, striking out six and allowing only four hits from a strong hitting St. Joseph team.

Coach Jeff Swann said Miranda played a solid defensive game at second base, making several key plays. At the plate, she was 2 for 5 on the day.

San Marcos is now 12-4 overall and 5-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Romps

Tara Van Hoorn scored five goals and Olivia Geyling had four to lead the Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team to a 13-4 win over visiting La Reina on Saturday morning

Even with several players out with injuries, the Chargers built a 6-2 lead by halftime.

La Reina had no subs, so the teams agreed to play down a player to accomodate the limited roster size.

The Chargers improved to 9-3.

Laguna Blanca Sweeps Garden St. Academy

The Owls rolled to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 boys volleyball sweep against Garden Street Academy.

Coach Jon Roberts praised Tony Bai for his stellar play and three service aces.