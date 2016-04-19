San Marcos Splits Swim Meet Against Ventura

Swimming

Amanda Hayes swam CIF consideration time in the 100 breaststroke and 100 fly, and the San Marcos girls defeated Ventura in a Channel League meet on Tuesday.

Ventura won the boys meet, 99-84.

"We were hoping to pull out the victory against Ventura but we got out touched in too many close races," said San Marcos boys coach Jeff Ashton.

Sean Apsey had a good day for the Royals (2-1, 3-2), winning the 500 free (4:57.93) and 100 breast (1:03.23). The 200 medley relay team of Patrick Rowley, Sean Apsey, Tristan Depew, Spencer Wood won in 1:43.90; George Kuesis took the 200 free in 1:48.18 and Tristan Depew won the 100 fly in 55.19.

Ashton praised the performances of Brenden Ring in the 200 IM and 100 Breast, and Nate Carr in the 100 breast. In the end we came up a little short.

Hayes clocked 1:09.15 in the 100 breast and 59.17 in the 100 fly for consideration standards.

"We swam well today," coach Chuckie Roth said. "Today was our fourth time competing in six days."

The Royals (3-0, 6-1) honored senior swimmers Grace Pizzinat, Madeleine Kriz, Arija Walsh, Kate Coski, Elliott Gonzlaes, Alex Hallman, Bailey Gonzales, Olivia Smith and Hailey Gellert.

San Marcos swims at Dos Pueblos next Tuesday.

