Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

San Marcos Splits Swim Meet Against Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 19, 2016 | 5:52 a.m.

Amanda Hayes swam CIF consideration time in the 100 breaststroke and 100 fly, and the San Marcos girls defeated Ventura in a Channel League meet on Tuesday.

Ventura won the boys meet, 99-84.

"We were hoping to pull out the victory against Ventura but we got out touched in too many close races," said San Marcos boys coach Jeff Ashton.

Sean Apsey had a good day for the Royals (2-1, 3-2), winning the 500 free (4:57.93) and 100 breast (1:03.23). The 200 medley relay team of Patrick Rowley, Sean Apsey, Tristan Depew, Spencer Wood won in 1:43.90; George Kuesis took the 200 free in 1:48.18 and Tristan Depew won the 100 fly in 55.19.

Ashton praised the performances of Brenden Ring in the 200 IM and 100 Breast, and Nate Carr in the 100 breast.  In the end we came up a little short.

Hayes clocked 1:09.15 in the 100 breast and 59.17 in the 100 fly for consideration standards.

"We swam well today," coach Chuckie Roth said. "Today was our fourth time competing in six days."

The Royals (3-0, 6-1) honored senior swimmers Grace Pizzinat, Madeleine Kriz, Arija Walsh, Kate Coski, Elliott Gonzlaes, Alex Hallman, Bailey Gonzales, Olivia Smith and Hailey Gellert.

San Marcos swims at Dos Pueblos next Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 