San Marcos High Raising the Curtain on Spring Musical ‘Crazy for You’

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department presents the 1992 Tony Award-winning romantic musical Crazy for You, based on the 1930 musical Girl Crazy with a book by Ken Ludwig and featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin. Crazy for You is directed by Riley Berris.

In this hilarious tale of boy meets girl, Bobby Child (Ryan Ostendorf), the son of a wealthy banking family, struggles to make it in the world of show business. Sent to foreclose a theater in a ghost town in the middle of nowhere, Bobby falls in love with Polly (Lana Kanen), the tough and spunky daughter of the theater owner (Kellen Romano).

After realizing Bobby came to foreclose the theater, Polly rejects him. Bobby attempts to save the theater by putting on a show with his charismatic dancing showgirls (Courtney Morse, Carly Johnson, Emma Inglehart, Kaitlyn Griswell, Sommer Fox, Brooklyn Snyder, Avery Sorenson and Olivia O’Brien) and comedic local cowboys (Geoffrey Lambeth, Ricardo Leao, Ryan Diaz, Adam Childs, Jace Wright, Eli Wright, Kai Kadlec and Nick Slaughter).

Under the guise of the world-famous Hungarian director Bela Zangler (Jason Gonzalez-Larsen), Bobby tries to win Polly’s affection while avoiding the town’s saloon owner, Lank Hawkins (Michael Libera), who will do almost anything to make sure the show does not go on.

With classic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Slap That Bass,” “I Got Rhythm,” "They Can’t Take That Away from Me" and "Nice Work if You Can Get It," this performance’s mix of energetic tap dancing, stunning vocals and eccentric characters makes this show an adrenaline rush not to be missed!

“Having worked under David Holmes on one of the most dramatic and tense musicals of our day last year, I decided to go in another direction to bring light and laughter on to San Marcos' stage," Berris said. "This piece has such an amazing collaborative team of artists. It has been such a blast working with two insanely talented choreographers (who the kids love!), the amazing Carolyn Teraoka-Brady on vocals, and wonderful Michael Kiyoi who conducts the orchestra. This show will be visually exceptional, and is as funny as it is heart-warming. I am so happy to have chosen such a fitting play for our group of students.”

Crazy for You plays at 7 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday, April 30-May 2, and May 7-9 at the San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 with a Royal Card. Buy tickets at the door, online by clicking here or by phone at 805.967.4581 x5568.

— Diego Neira is a senior production crew student at San Marcos High School.