San Marcos Squanders Chance with Bases Loaded

Royals rally but can't break through against Hueneme, lose opener, 7-5.

{mosimage}

San Marcos rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, but left the tying and winning runs on base as Hueneme won, 7-5, on opening day of softball season.

The Vikings scored all of their seven runs in the fourth inning with some help from three San Marcos errors.

Cassie Pascoe-Pierce put the Royals on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a walk and a stolen base. She scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kelly McKay led off with a single that started a four-run Royals rally. Cady Haskell and Annie Newberg each had RBI singles, but San Marcos left the bases loaded to end the game.

For complete San Marcos softball coverage, click here. For Friday’s box score, click here.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos High’s softtball team.