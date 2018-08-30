San Marcos Squeaks By Valencia in Girls Tennis

The San Marcos doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba swept their three sets, pacing the Royals to a 10-8 girls tennis win at Valencia on Thursday.
Yuka Perera rebounded from a first-set 7-6 loss with wins of 6-1, 6-0.
The Royals went 6-0 in the third round to clinch the win
San Marcos Singles
#1 Yuka Perera 6-7, 6-1, 6-0
#2 Fiona Kinsella 0-6, 3-6, 6-3
#3 Bella Munoz 0-6, 2-6, 6-4
Doubles
#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Alba 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
#2 Maura Mannix/Emily Rapp 4-6, 6-4. 6-2
#3 Samantha Forster/Samantha Weiner 0-6, 2-6, 6-4