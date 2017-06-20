San Marcos Star Hailee Rios Earns All-CIF Softball Honors

San Marcos pitching ace and slugger Hailee Rios has been selected to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 4 softball team.

Rios was one of five players from the county that earned All-CIF honors in softball.

Rios led San Marcos to the Division 4 final and a 23-8 record, which included a three-game sweep against city rival Dos Pueblos. She batted .500, with a slugging percentage of .732. She drove in 26 runs, hit three home runs, five doubles and three triples.

On the mound, Rios went 14-4, striking out 146 batters in 99 innings, while allowing just 23 walks. Her earned run average was 1.33. She is headed to Fresno State.

Pitcher Brooke Yanez of Division 4-champion Buena was named the Player of the Year and JJ Vaivao was the Coach of the Year.

Jessica Ullegue of Buena and Marissa Piatt of San Luis Obispo were named to the Division 4 team.

Santa Ynez, a finalist in Division 7, had freshmen Armani Garcia and Yesenia Vega named to the All-CIF team. Garcia batted .337 and went 14-4 as a pitcher. Vega posted a batting average of .478 with 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases. They helped the Pirates to a 20-8 season.

Carpinteria junior Mikayla Blair was named All-CIF in Division 6, She batted .428 and posted a 17-8 pitching record with 149 strikeouts.

Halli Hunter, who batted .433 as a sophomore at St. Joseph, earned All-CIF honors in Division 5.

