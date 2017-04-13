San Marcos Stays Undefeated in Channel League in Win Over Dos Pueblos

Golf

The San Marcos boys golf team took down Channel League rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday at the Glen Annie Golf Club 379-406.

San Marcos' Sam Metzger took home medalist honors after playing an even round on the par-71 course. The Royals' Chad Visser shot a 73 for the second best round of the day.

"I was proud of the boys today because Dos Pueblos always plays well at Glen Annie," said San Marcos head coach Aaron Solis. "It got a bit windy on the back nine and we were able to play really well."

Dos Pueblos was led by Luke Vigna, who shot a 78.

San Marcos moved to 5-0 in league play while the Chargers fell to 2-3.

