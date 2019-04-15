San Marcos Steps Up in Final Round, Beats Ventura 10-8

Tennis

San Marcos broke through in the final round of sets and beat Ventura 10-8 in a non-league boys tennis match on Monday.

"We played some of our best tennis of the season in the last round today," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley, whose team is 15-0 on the season.

Dominik Stefanov beat Ventura No. 1 Hunter Lieja and the team of Jimmy Wimbish and Ronin Suzuki came up big at No. 3 doubles.

"Dominik stepped up against Hunter Lieja and Jimmy and Ronin played their best in the final round also. It's hard to simulate this pressure in practice, but somehow, we were ready today," said Bradley.

Masato Perera was impressive at No. 1 singles for the Royals, winning 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.

"Masa played the best tennis I've seen him play. He hit big serves and returns, heavy groundstrokes, and finished at the net," said Bradley.

The coach was pleased how his players stepped up to the challenge.

"We persevered through adversity and frustration today. We talked about the opportunity in front of us after the first two rounds, how if we played together and hit our best shots, we'd give ourselves the best chances to win. We could have focused on the score but instead we focused on our shots and our teammates. I can't say enough about our mental focus today."

San Marcos completes its regular season Tuesday at Santa Ynez.

San Marcos 10

Masato Perera 3-0

Dominik Stefanov 1-2

Daniel Newton 0-3

Alexi Gill-Alex Chow 2-1

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1

Ronin Suzuki-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1



Ventura 8

Hunter Lieja 1-2

Noah Labor 2-1

Cody Rae Emory 2-1

Chase Currie-Max Cohen 3-0

Drew Worthy-Cameron Cox 0-3

Aaron Palmisano-Tyler Biedebach 0-3