Boys Volleyball

San Marcos Storms Back From Brink of Defeat to Beat Arroyo Grande in Five Sets

Cade McLean and Toby Still Click to view larger
Cade McLean, left, and Toby Still of San Marcos combine on a block during the Royals’ five-set win over Arroyo Grande. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2019 | 9:28 p.m.

San Marcos opened its volleyball season with a bang, rallying from a 14-12 deficit in the fifth set to win 16-14 and take the non-league match against Arroyo Grande at Maury Halleck Gym. The scores were 25-12, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14.

"It was exciting to see our young Royals play hard and our senior captains take over when we needed them too,” said coach Roger Kuntz, who returned to the bench after a four-year break from coaching.

Team captain Tanner Stevens handed out 43 assists to start his senior season. He often fed fellow senior middle and opposite Parker Bittner, who recorded 15 kills on 29 swings. Bittner also was a force at the net on defense, racking up seven solo blocks.

The Royals also received good performances from Nico Cvitanic and Toby Still on the outside, sophomore libero Jacob Yinger and sophomore middle Cade McLean, who closed out the match with a solo block.

San Marcos plays in the Redondo Union Tournament this weekend.
 

 


 

