San Marcos’ Strength in Singles, Flexibility in Doubles Leads to 14-4 Win Over Santa Barbara

Tennis

San Marcos lost only one set in singles and defeated Santa Barbara High 14-4 in a Channel League boys tennis match on Tuesday.

Alex Chow won his three sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0, while Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton went 2-0 in sets before being subbed out.

"Alex was consistent from the baseline today and won some easy points on his serve," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "He hit a large percentage of first serves in today."

Bradley noted that Noah Silverberg won his first varsity set in singles, defeating Jonah Thorakam 7-5 in a close battle.

In doubles, Bryan Short teamed with two partners at No. 1 and won 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

"Our guys have worked hard this year and have shown flexibility to play with anyone," Bradley said. "Today was a great example with eight different players in doubles and five different duos. Bryan and Alex (Stefanov) were spectacular in their two sets hitting huge groundstrokes and inducing many errors."

Santa Barbara's No. 1 duo of Mason Lender-Lucas Pollero fell 6-2 in the first round against Stefanov and Schott, but bounced back to defeat Alexi Gill-Jimmy Wimbish 6-3. The Dons went 2-1 on the day "by developing attacking points and finishing off volleys from forcing shots and high percentage first serves," said coach Danny Echt.

The Dons No. 2 doubles team of freshman Makaha Baer and Hunter Gomersall came out hot and played very well in their first match.

"They were able to neutralize their opponents with penetrating ground strokes, and they showed a willingness to play defense forcing their opponents to play a few more shots," Echt said. "Makaha and Hunter have shown solid tactical progress thus far, and today was great experience for them as it was for our entire team."

San Marcos improves to 4-0, 1-0 in Channel League while Santa Barbara falls to 2-1, 0-1.

San Marcos 14

Singles

Dominik Stefanov 2-0

Noah Silverberg 1-0

Alex Chow 3-0

Daniel Newton 2-0

Noah Dusette 0-1

Doubles

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-0

Bryan Shott-Ivar Bjork 1-0

Sam Friedman-Ronan Suzuki 1-2

Alexi Gill-Alex Wilson 1-0

Alexi Gill-Jimmy Wimbish 1-1

Santa Barbara 4

Singles

Taylor Kleine 0-3

Warren Firestone 1-2

Jonah Tharakam 0-3

Doubles

Mason Lender-Lucas Pollero 2-1

Hunter Gomersall-Makaha Baer 1-2

Fabian Clifford-Blake Siemens 0-3