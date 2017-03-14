San Marcos Strong Early in Win Over Simi Royal

Lacrosse

The San Marcos boys lacrosse team got off to a strong start and eventually defeated Simi Royal 16-7 in a non-league home matchup.

Eight different players scored for the Royals, who were led by Justin Lehmen's four goals. Mason Zimmerman added three, while Trey Tank and Max Gaynes each scored two.

San Marcos coach Rick Lehman praised Shea Rousseau's play in faceoffs, saying Rousseau "was dominating nearly winning every face off for the Royals."

The Royals have now won four straight games and a 4-1 record heading into Thursday's home battle with rival Santa Barbara.

