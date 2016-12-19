San Marcos Strong in Road Victory

Boys Basketball

The San Marcos boys basketball team traveled to Boyle Heights on Monday to take on Salesian High in a non-league matchup and came away victorious, 57-45.

Jake Sofro led the Royals (9-3) with 12 points while Ryan Godges added 11 of his own.

"This was a good road win for us," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Good team effort."

San Marcos takes on No. 3 in Division-2AA Colony on Thursday night at Westmont.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.