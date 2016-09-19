San Marcos Struggles in Doubles, Falls to Arroyo Grande

Tennis

San Marcos won only two doubles points and suffered an 11-7 loss to Division 1 9th-ranked Arroyo Grande in a non-league tennis match on Monday.

Kelly Coulson and Yuka Perera each won two singles sets and lost to the Eagles' Delanie Dunkie, who went 3-0.

The team of Carley McDaniel and Maura Mannix won the only doubles points for San Marcos.

"That was a good team we played and I was happy with the 5 singles points," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "I am disappointed in our doubles play. We need to work better on our doubles play. Too many unforced errors and too many balls being hit to the net player.

San Marcos plays a home league match against Buena on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .