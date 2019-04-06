San Marcos Struggles to Get Clutch Hits in 6-3 Softball Loss

San Marcos couldn't overcome a shaky start and suffered a 6-3 softball loss at Santa Paula on Friday.
The Royals fell behind 5-0 after two innings and struggled to come up with clutch hits until scoring three runs in the seventh.
"We put runners on base every inning except the second but couldn't get the extra hit to score any runs," coach Jeff Swann said. "We had a good practice (Thursday)vand I thought the team was well prepared to compete, but we seemed to be a step behind most of the game."
Morgan Jensen drove in two runs in the seventh and went 2 for 4 with a triple. Allie Fryklund went 2-3 with a double, a RBI and a run scored and Claire Early was 3-3 with a run scored.
"Offensively, I really liked the way we swung the bat today against a good pitcher," Swann said. "After 2 1/2 weeks without a game (rainouts, spring break, bye week), it will be good to get back in a rhythm and play some games."
San Marcos (6-5) plays Westlake at the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday.