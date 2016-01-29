San Marcos Stumbles at Ventura

Boys Basketball

San Marcos was stunned by Ventura, 46-42, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday at Ventura.

Down by two points with five seconds left, Tyson Miller of the Royals had a good look on a 3-pointer but the shot didn't fall.

Scott Everman and Kele Mkpado each scored 13 points and Ryan McCarthy added 11 for San Marcos, which was held to only four points in the fourth quarter.

The Royals drop to 3-2 in league and 16-6 overall while Ventura is 2-3 in league.

Zach Sourwine was tough to handle for San Marcos. He recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, five coming on the offensive glass. Ethan Manning led the Cougars with 17 points.

San Marcos hosts league-leading and top-ranked Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

