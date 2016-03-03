San Marcos Suffers First Baseball Loss

Baseball

Mason Metcalfe did all he could to give the San Marcos baseball team a boost, but it wasn't enough to get past Pacifica, as the Royals suffered a 7-4 baseball loss on Thursday.

Metcalfe tripled in the second inning and scored a run

Pacifica was sparked by two players who teamed up for four hits and five RBIs.

Ian Churchill (0-1) took the loss for the Royals. He pitched four innings, walked two, struck out three, and allowed four runs. He wasn't helped by his defense that committed three errors on the day.

Pacifica jumped on Churchill and the Royals (2-1) for three runs in the first inning.

Josh Kang drove in two runs for San Marcos.

