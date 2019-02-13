San Marcos Suffers Heartbreaking Overtime Loss to No. 1 Arlington

Boys Soccer

San Marcos gave CIF-SS Division 2 top-seed Arlington a scare in their quarterfinal boys soccer game Wednesday night.

The Royals played sound defense and created some good scoring chances in the scoreless game and took a fast and talented Arlington into overtime.

That’s when Gustavo Aguilera, the Lions’ dangerous striker, delivered. The Lions drove the ball down the left sideline on a quick counterattack, cut inside and chipped to it Aguilera, who headed it to the back post to beat the Royals, 1-0, at Warkentin Stadium.

"I knew it, I felt it,” Aguilera said about scoring a goal. “I started out kind of rough, but I knew it was coming.”

Aguilera’s golden goal was a stunning end to a terrific performance by the Royals.

They stayed disciplined and organized on defense against a highly skilled opponent and they created some quality scoring chances.

“Obviously, a terrible last moment but our play was excellent,” coach Paul McLean said. “We executed our game plan and had one bad break.”

There was a sequence during the last five minutes of the first half where San Marcos had three good looks at breaking the scoreless tie.

The Royals had a clear look from 18 yards early the second half that was hit over the cross bar. They had a header go wide off of a free kick and had a corner kick tipped off the cross bar by the Arlington goalkeeper.

Arlington had few dangerous chances until the overtime.

“Brutal moment,” McLean said of the finish. “We had our moments and didn’t take them. They had a good moment there and did it in the wrong time (for us). That’s soccer.

“For a team that’s 22-2, I thought we were the better side, but we just didn’t convert the chances we had.”

There were some big-time performances by the Royals in the game. Senior center back Michael Palmer thwarted several Arlington rushes on goal and junior fullback Connor Hess was all over the field.

“Our whole back line was exceptional,” McClean said. “We watched film of them and their No.10 was special. He didn’t do anything today because Miguel (Mondragon) did a great job on him when they moved him wide and Connor, whenever he was inside, shut him down.”

McLean also cited the play of Richard Jauregui on the left wing and sophomore twins Jaden and Caden Vom Steeg in the midfield.

“Those guys are just exceptional players,”he said of the Vom Steegs. “They do things on the field that is second-level, where sometimes our team doesn’t know how to respond to what they’re doing.”

The coach noted the loss is especially hard for the seniors.

“It’s brutal looking in the eyes of seniors who are done. Michael Palmer and (goalkeeper) Bryce Tomlinson, senior captains, I’ve never seen better leaders on the field and off the field. We would not be anywhere close to where we are without those two guys.”

Tomlinson said the rise in the San Marcos program is a “far cry” from what it was like during his freshmen year on varsity. “If we would have made it to the third round of playoffs that year, we would have been out of our minds.

“It means so much to be able to do this. It’s really hard for it to be over.”