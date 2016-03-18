San Marcos Suffers Tough 2-1 Softball Loss to Buena

Softball

San Marcos lost a 2-1 heartbreaker against Buena in a Channel League softball opener on Friday.

The Royals outhit the Bulldogs and runners on base in every inning. But they couldn't come up with the extra base hit to score more runs.

They had a chance to tie the score in the seventh when Aliyah Huerta-Leipner drew a walk with one out. After a strikeout, Hailee Rios singled and Huerta-Leipner was waved to third. Buena, however, threw her out to end the game.

The Bulldogs scored both their runs in the fourth inning on four hits -- all the hits they would collect in the game off Rios and Huerta Leipner.

Rios cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth with a solo home run. She went 2-3 and pitched four innings, striking four while allowing four hits and two earned runs. Huerta-Leipner pitched three hitless innings and reached base three times on a single and two walks.

San Marcos is 6-3 overall and 0-1 in Channel League.

Buena…000 200 0 – 2 4 0

San Marcos…000 010 0 – 1 6 0

Rios, Huerta-Leipner (5) and Cunnison. Yanez and Loyola

W-Yanez, L-Rios (2-1)

2B - B: Loyola

3B- SM: Rios

