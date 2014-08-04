San Marcos Summer Volleyball Camp Still Accepting Camper Registration

The San Marcos High School summer volleyball camp is still accepting campers for its half-day indoor skills camp geared to girls entering fifth through eighth grades.

The camp focuses on the development of all fundamental skills and basic game strategies.

Coached by the staff and players of the San Marcos High School girls volleyball team, under the direction of head coach Erica Menzel-Downing, the camp will also welcome special guest coach Kathy Gregory. Gregory is a seven-time Big West coach of the year at UCSB and a four-time AVCA West Region Coach of the year, in addition to being named a USBVA Hall of Fame member.

The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11-15 at the San Marcos High School gym. For more information or to register, please contact Menzel-Downing at [email protected]. The cost of camp is $150 ($10 sibling discount offered).

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing San Marcos High School.