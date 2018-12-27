San Marcos Survive Early-Morning Drive, Win Opener at Arvin Showcase

Girls Basketball

San Marcos hit the road early in the morning to make a 10:30 a.m. tip-off at the Arvin Holiday Showcase, and the Royals pulled out a 31-28 girls basketball victory over North Bakersfield in a game played at Golden Valley High.

Kiani Rojas scored 10 points to lead the Royals (10-6) in the Silver Division game.



"It was an early morning wake up and a long drive for a 10:30 a.m., game, but the girls battled through it," coach Chris Hantgin said. "We were a little off on the offensive side, but we played well defensively and rebounded well as a team. It is what has worked for us so far and we need to continue to do so to be successful."

