San Marcos Sweeps Cabrillo to Finish 5-0 in First Round of Channel League

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos completed a perfect run through the first round of Channel League girls volleyball with a sweep of Cabrillo, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10 on Thursday.

Taylor Wilson led the Royals' attack with eight kills and Madison Oriskovich had eight. Middle Kristine Fimlaid was a perfect five kills on five attempts.

San Marcos also got a strong game from Molly Kirkbride.

"Our service game was on point and we got a huge scoring run from Molly Kirkbride, who finished with four aces," said coach Dwayne Hauschild.

The Royals are 5-0 in league and 14-4 overall.