San Marcos Sweeps Channel League Individual Tennis Titles

In a fitting finish to Channel League competition, San Marcos took both singles and doubles titles at the league individual tournament on Thursday the Knowlwood Tennis Club.

In the all-Royals finals, Yuka Perera beat Fiona Kinsella, 6-1, 6-1, for her third singles championship, while the team of Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix defeated teammates Samantha De Alba/Bella Munoz, 6-0, 6-0, for the doubles crown.

San Marcos dominated the Channel League dual match season, going a perfect 10-0.

“Senior year, it’s a nice thing to end up on,” Mannix said of adding an individual league title to the team championship.

Next up for the Royals will be the CIF team playoffs. The playoff pairings will be announced Monday.

The top two finishers in the individual tournament advance to the CIF Individual Regionals in November.