San Marcos Sweeps County Cross Country Championships

Cross Country

Led by senior Erica Schroeder’s first-place finish and terrific pack running by the boys team, San Marcos swept the varsity team titles at the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on a windy and rainy Thursday in Lompoc.

Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos won the boys individual title in 15:22, overtaking Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel over the last mile of the flat 3-mile course at River Park.

“He blew the race open in the third mile, leaving no doubt who the country champ was,” said DP coach Josh Christensen of Clark.

Schroeder ran away from the girls field, winning the individual title in 17:41. Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos came in second in 18:14, and San Marcos runners followed with three finishers in the top 10. Kaela Cleary led the group in third at 18:32, freshman Madison Funk ran a personal best of 18:44 to place sixth and Mya Adornetto posted a PR of 18:32 to take 7th. The fifth scoring Royal was Emily Pearlman in 19th place. Senior Natalie McClure sat out the meet with a bronchial infection.

San Marcos took the title with 36 points followed by Dos Pueblos (70 poins), Cabrillo, (141), Orcutt Acadmey (162) and Righetti (184) in the top five.

The San Marcos boys had five runners in the top 11: Logan Briner (6th, 15:49), Jason Peterson (7th, 15:53), Jerry Swider (18th, 5:56), Ty Burre (9th,16:05) and Philip Naumann (11th, 16:08). The Royals took the team championship with 41 points. Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc and Dos Pueblos rounded out the top five.

Sean Morley of Righetti finished behind Clark and Van Schendel in third in 15:40 and Isaac Acosta of Lompoc was fourth in 15:47.

Josh McGregor of Dos Pueblos came in fifth in 15:47. “Junior Josh McGregor showed that his fitness is there by placing fifth overall and beating many league opponents,” said Christensen. Senior Jack Randmaa finished strong and placed 32nd (17:05), seniors Jack Wang (18:29) and Spencer Kemmerer (18:35) battled the wind and rain to finish in 66th and 69th overall.

“The wind and rain picked up just before the boys race, affecting many runners negatively, but our boys were able to maintain focus,” said Christensen.

Rice, who committed to UCLA last weekend, “ran a good race,” said Christenesen of his No. 1 girls runner. Senior Natalie Hawkins (19:19) and junior Kailey Reardon (19:23) ran together and placed 12th and 13th overall. Senior Ruby Gans (20:10), battling some lower leg pain, held on to 20th place and beat a runner who beat her a few weeks ago at the league meet. Sophomore Emmi Wyttenbach (20:20) placed 23rd, sophomore Molly Gans (20:47) and senior Joanna Zukin (21:38) finished in 32nd and 41st, respectively.

“I'm proud of how the girls ran top to bottom today,” Christensen said. “We're at the point in the season where many of them are battling aches and pains and illness, so it's nice to see them come out focused and give their best efforts.”

The DP coach said the boys race was fun “because we got to run a group of hard-working seniors together in their final county meet. I enjoyed seeing Hunter drop the hammer on Van Schendel from Cate, who is a very fine runner and beat Hunter last year at this meet.”

Santa Barbara's boys were led by freshman Jake Ballantine, who ran a personal best 16:12 for 12th place. Junior Thomas Everest was 22nd in 16:39 followed by a tight pack of junior Alex Poirier (50th,17:53), senior Sam Johnson (62,18:05), junior Gibson Field Elliot (64th,18:10), sophomore Shane Wechsler (68th, 18:33) and junior Mark Hernandez (71st,18:39).

"We only have one senior in our line-up and our top six all ran personal bests today,” Dons coach Olivia Perdices said. “It's a great group of guys who really race for each other. It's fun to watch them keep getting better."

The Dons girls were led by Ally Garza (21st,20:12). Freshman Hailey Zheng ran a personal best 21:03 for 34th, with freshman Sierra Clarke making her varsity debut in a personal best 21:55 for 46th. Freshman Lily Pieramici (57th, 22:34), junior Nicole Figueroa (62th, 23:05), freshman Brooke Clarke (63th, 23:06) and sophomore Rachel Atkins (67th, 23:59) completed the scoring for the Dons.

"It's a young team that really competed well. We've got four freshman, two sophomores and a junior who all feed off each other in training and racing. They're getting some great experience running in some fast races," said Perdices.

Cate's boys and girls both finished in seventh place.

The Cate girls were led by the trio of Isabela Montes de Oca, Zoe Hale, and Bella Hillyer. Their times rank them second, sixth, and 17th all time for Cate girls on the River Park course. Montes de Oca medaled with a ninth-place finish in 19:13, followed closely by Hale in 16th place in 19:40. Hillyer was 29th in 20:41. Biba Duffy-Boscagli (71st, 24:46) and Elizabeth Li (76th, 28:37) rounded out the scoring.

On the boys’ side, Van Schendel finished second with a fast time of 15:32 on a wet, windy afternoon. Ian MacFarlane continued his consistent season with a 46th-place finish in 17:40, followed closely by Henry Walsh (54th, 18:02), Francesco Duffy-Boscagli (65th, 18:25), and Will Borghesani (78th, 19:48) The boys team time of 89:27 was the seventh fastest ever at the county meet.

