Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

San Marcos Sweeps Dos Pueblos in Wind-Blown Track Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 28, 2016 | 8:29 p.m.

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos braved relentless wind to get in their final Channel League track & field dual meet of the season on Thursday at DP's Scott O'Leary Stadium.

The visiting Royals sweep the meet, with the girls winning 106-30 and the boys edging out the Chargers 71-65.

"It wasn't easy out there," said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin.

Allie Jones (100 hurdles, long jump), Jenny Nnoli (100, 200), Erica Schroeder (800, 1600) and Alana Ochoa (shot put, discus) were double winners for the San Marcos girls, and Matt Hempy took the 100 and 200 in the boys competition. Nnoli also ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

As he prepares for the postseason, DP's Hunter Clark competed in three individual events and won all three -- the 800, 1600 and 3200. He also ran on the lead leg on the Chargers' winning 4x400 relay.

Dos Pueblos also took the 4x100 relay

The Chargers scored big in the boys field events, with Charlie Mehling winning in the discus, Chris Jones in the high jump and Austin Lipp in the long jump.

For the girls, Christina Rice captured the 3200, Josie Morales won the high jump and CarmenVillarruel took the pole vault.

The next competition is the league finals next Friday at Ventura.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 