San Marcos Sweeps Dos Pueblos in Wind-Blown Track Meet

Track & Field

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos braved relentless wind to get in their final Channel League track & field dual meet of the season on Thursday at DP's Scott O'Leary Stadium.

The visiting Royals sweep the meet, with the girls winning 106-30 and the boys edging out the Chargers 71-65.

"It wasn't easy out there," said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin.

Allie Jones (100 hurdles, long jump), Jenny Nnoli (100, 200), Erica Schroeder (800, 1600) and Alana Ochoa (shot put, discus) were double winners for the San Marcos girls, and Matt Hempy took the 100 and 200 in the boys competition. Nnoli also ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

As he prepares for the postseason, DP's Hunter Clark competed in three individual events and won all three -- the 800, 1600 and 3200. He also ran on the lead leg on the Chargers' winning 4x400 relay.

Dos Pueblos also took the 4x100 relay

The Chargers scored big in the boys field events, with Charlie Mehling winning in the discus, Chris Jones in the high jump and Austin Lipp in the long jump.

For the girls, Christina Rice captured the 3200, Josie Morales won the high jump and CarmenVillarruel took the pole vault.

The next competition is the league finals next Friday at Ventura.

