San Marcos Sweeps Dos Pueblos to Clinch Title Tie in Channel League

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos played fast and furious and rolled through Dos Pueblos, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17, to clinch a tie for the Channel League girls volleyball title on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym.

The Royals scored from all over the court. Outside hitter Taylor Wilson led the way with 10 kills, while middles Brynn Sofro (8) and Kristine Fimlaid (6) combined for 14 kills.

Libero Grace Mathews paced the defensive effort with 15 digs.

San Marcos improved 18-8 overall and 8-0 in league play. A win in one of their two matches next week will wrap up the outright title.

Dos Pueblos fell to 19-11 on the season and 5-2 in league.

The Chargers ran into a Royals’ team that wanted was firing on all cylinders.

“Every single person that went in did their job. It was awesome,” said a pleased San Marcos coach Tina Brown.

Setter Ellie Gamberdella deftly spread the ball around and her hitters unleashed some big swings. Fimlaid and Sofro took advantage of the absence of DP standout middle Ally Mintzer, who is recovering from a concussion. Molly Kirkbride also got into the act in the third set.

Wilson is joining Kendall Williams as a force on the outside and in the back row.

“She’s really stepping up her game,” Brown said of the sophomore. “We knew she was going to bring it once she felt comfortable with this group of kids. She’s just been playing great. We used to take her out in the back row and now we’re having her play in the front row and back row, dig and be able to hit from the back row. She’s very dynamic from the back row attacking. That’s been very effective for us.”

Dos Pueblos coach Megan O'Carroll was impressed with the play of San Marcos.

"I have to hand it to San Marcos, they are a versatile team with a lot of depth and volleyball knowledge," O'Carroll said. "We really saw that volleyball IQ be a big difference maker tonight. We just got outsmarted and outplayed by the Royals."

The Royals built leads of 16-11 in the first set, 17-9 in the second set and roared to a 20-8 advantage in the third set.

Brown said the team worked on being more disciplined after going 1-4 at the California Challenge Tournament in San Diego over the weekend

“We’re like, ‘No let up, be disciplined in your blocking, passing and attacking,’” she said. “Even ones who didn’t have great games tonight they were trying to be very disciplined in what they did. I think that resonated with them a little bit tonight, which is great as we approach CIF.”

Portia Sherman led the Dos Pueblos attack with eight kills, Becky McKinny and Olivia Andrews had five apiece. Mikayla Butzke added three kills and 16 assists, and Alison Minnich picked up 11 digs.

"I'm proud of the play of our captains, Mikayla Butzke and Alison Minnich," said O'Carroll. "They battled hard, led their team by example and never gave up."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.