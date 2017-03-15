Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Sweeps Dual Meet Against Dos Pueblos

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos won the 1600 in Wednesday's dual meet against Dos Pueblos.
Erica Schroeder of San Marcos won the 1600 in Wednesday’s dual meet against Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2017 | 9:41 p.m.
Jennifer Nnoli of San Marcos after running anchor leg on winning 4x100 relay.
Jennifer Nnoli of San Marcos after running anchor leg on winning 4x100 relay. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The San Marcos girls got double wins from Jennifer Nnoli and Carolyn Weisman, while Matthew Hempy, Davis Mullin and Josh Harrah each captured a pair of events during a Channel League track & field dual meet sweep over Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.

Nnoli took the 100 (12.69) and 200 (26.13), while Weisman swept the long jump (16-6) and triple jump (36-7).

Hempy won both sprints, leading a Royals’ sweep in the 100 (11.46) and taking the 200 (23.34). Harrah swept the throws, going 130-8 in the discus and 47-11 in the shot put. Mullin won the 110 high hurdles (16.74) and 300 hurdles (43.29).

Two-time State Meet qualifier and 2015 800-meter champion Erica Schroeder ran her first single event of the season, winning the 1600 in 4:59.25. Natalie McClure of the Royals finished second in the 1600 at 5:07 and won the 800 in 2:26.41. DP's Josie Morales was second in 2:26.89.

Hunter Clark won the 1600 and 800 for Dos Pueblos
Hunter Clark won the 1600 and 800 for Dos Pueblos (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Morales won the girls high jump at 5 feet.

Hunter Clark was a double winner for the DP boys, taking the 1600 (4:28.53) and 800 (2:04.57).

In other events, Dos Pueblos high jumper Spencer Kemmerer took first place at 6-4, Lam Nguyen of DP won the boys long jump at 19-8, Brian Nnoli of San Marcos won 43-1.5 in the triple jump and the Royals' Sam Winner cleared 11-6 to capture the boys pole vault.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

