San Marcos Sweeps Dual Meet Against Dos Pueblos

Track & Field

The San Marcos girls got double wins from Jennifer Nnoli and Carolyn Weisman, while Matthew Hempy, Davis Mullin and Josh Harrah each captured a pair of events during a Channel League track & field dual meet sweep over Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.

Nnoli took the 100 (12.69) and 200 (26.13), while Weisman swept the long jump (16-6) and triple jump (36-7).

Hempy won both sprints, leading a Royals’ sweep in the 100 (11.46) and taking the 200 (23.34). Harrah swept the throws, going 130-8 in the discus and 47-11 in the shot put. Mullin won the 110 high hurdles (16.74) and 300 hurdles (43.29).

Two-time State Meet qualifier and 2015 800-meter champion Erica Schroeder ran her first single event of the season, winning the 1600 in 4:59.25. Natalie McClure of the Royals finished second in the 1600 at 5:07 and won the 800 in 2:26.41. DP's Josie Morales was second in 2:26.89.

Morales won the girls high jump at 5 feet.

Hunter Clark was a double winner for the DP boys, taking the 1600 (4:28.53) and 800 (2:04.57).

In other events, Dos Pueblos high jumper Spencer Kemmerer took first place at 6-4, Lam Nguyen of DP won the boys long jump at 19-8, Brian Nnoli of San Marcos won 43-1.5 in the triple jump and the Royals' Sam Winner cleared 11-6 to capture the boys pole vault.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .