San Marcos Sweeps Past Lompoc; Next Up is Dos Pueblos

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos made its first trip to Lompoc for a Channel League girls volleyball match, and the Royals came away with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-13 sweep on Tuesday night.

Jayne Wood and Taylor Wilson each had eight kills and Maddie Oriskovich added six kills in a balanced attack.

Ashley Day ran the efficient offense and had a team-high seven digs.

"This was a perfect game to get us ready to play our crosstown rivals, Dos Pueblos, on Thursday," said coach Tina Brown.

The Royals are 2-0 in Channel League.

