San Marcos Sweeps Sunnyside in Doubleheader

Baseball

San Marcos showcased strong pitching in the second game, with starter Vince Vogel earning the win after hurling four innings of one-hit ball. Jack Winterbauer earned the save after three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Diego Jasso's two RBI bases-loaded single in the second was all the offense the Royals needed.

In the first game, Ian Churchill threw four innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts and three walks. Louie Shalhoob picked up the victory after three scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed one hit while punching out four. A two RBI single by Ryan Guardino in the sixth broke the game open for the Royals.

