San Marcos Sweeps Sunnyside in Doubleheader

The San Marcos baseball team swept Sunnyside High School (Fresno, Calif.) in a non-league doubleheader on Saturday at home, 4-1, 2-0.
In the first game, Ian Churchill threw four innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts and three walks. Louie Shalhoob picked up the victory after three scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed one hit while punching out four. A two RBI single by Ryan Guardino in the sixth broke the game open for the Royals.
San Marcos showcased strong pitching in the second game, with starter Vince Vogel earning the win after hurling four innings of one-hit ball. Jack Winterbauer earned the save after three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Diego Jasso's two RBI bases-loaded single in the second was all the offense the Royals needed.
San Marcos hosts Channel League rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.
