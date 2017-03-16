San Marcos Sweeps Swim Dual With Dos Pueblos

Swimming

Matt Mills broke a long-standing San Marcos swimming record in the 50 freestyle Thursday in a dual meet sweep by the Royals against visiting Dos Pueblos.

Mills won in 21.59 seconds, passing a mark that stood since 1974, said coach Jeff Ashton. "The record was set by Rick Johannsen, and his brother Dave was at the meet. He is a big supporter of San Marcos swimming and swimming in the Santa Barbara area as a whole."

The San Marcos boys won a close meet, 98-88, while the girls scored a 115-55 victory.

Mills and Hunter May each won two individual events, and May was part of a winning 200 medley relay team with Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew and Spencer Wood. May took the 200 IM and 100 back, while Mills also won the 100 free.

Depew captured the 200 free.

For DP, Wyatt Taylor took first place in diving, the 200 and 400 relay teams set CIF qualifying times and three Chargers won individual swim events. Theo Velikov was first in the 100 fly (51.74), Eric Lindheim-Marx captured the 500 free (5:04.64) and Ben Cable won the 100 breast (1:02.46).

"There were a few tight races that could have gone either way and San Marcos swimmers came out on top," DP coach Kendall Kuga said. "This was an excellent effort by the DP boys, but there is also room to improve."

Dos Pueblos is 1-1 in dual meets and San Marcos is 1-0.

The San Marcos girls were led by their quintet of All-Americans: Paige Hauschild, Amanda Hayes, Maija Ninness, Fiona Kuesis and Piper Smith.

Hauschild won the 50 free (24.63) and 100 free (53.00), Kuesis took the 200 free (1:59.28) and 500 free (5:18.62), Ninness doubled in the 100 fly (59.71) and 100 back (58.50) and Hayes won the 100 breast (1:09.56).

In relays, Ninness, Hayes, Hannah Meyer and Hauschild clocked 1:52.79 in the 200 medley; Angie Drake, Kuesis, Luiza Moreno and Hayes went 1:44.81 in the 200 free and Smith, Kuesis Ninness and Hauschild took the 400 free in 3:41.87.

"I thought we did some great things today," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "Several freshman were able to gain experience and confidence. Freshman Logan Reeves (200 IM and 100 back) swam very well."



The Royals are 1-0.

Dos Pueblos (0-2) got wins from Samantha Moore in the 200 IM (2:25.18) and Kalissa Flint in the 100 back.

The Chargers were missing standouts Cassie Barkhorn and Anna Cable.

In diving, Jana Gonzolas (with a 177.60) took first place and Megan Musick (with a 172.65) was second place in their season’s first competition. Sarah Jones of Dos Pueblos was third with a 163.70.

Wyatt Taylor of DP scored 152.75 to win the boys competition. Alden Heinsohn (145.15) and Miles Van Homer (134.55) were second and third.

“These are good scores for San Marcos first competition of the season,” said San Marcos dive coach Trish Salvatore. “I was particularly happy with Jana’s back somersault in the straight position. It received the highest award of the 6-dive contest with a total of 34 points from the three judges."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.