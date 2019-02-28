San Marcos Swept By Potent Newbury Park

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos ran into a potent Newbury Park boys volleyball team and was swept, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, at the Thunderhut on Thursday night.



“We knew that they had a very good team and we felt we were very competitive tonight, but fell short,” said San Marcos coach Roger Kuntz. "Service receive passing and serving — the two fundamental skills in volleyball — went to the Panthers tonight. Their serves were tougher and their passing was better. Both teams were strong in side-out volleyball and both played tenacious defense."

Despite the loss, Kuntz was pleased how his players competed at a very high level



"We need more of these matches to make us better,” said Kuntz. "I thought our outside hitter Toby Still had a very good match and was good in service receive and effective at the net.

"We also got junior opposite Gideon Vanbogelen some time on court and he improved."



The Royals host Valencia on Tuesday, before beginning Channel League play next Thursday at home against Dos Pueblos.

