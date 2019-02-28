Pixel Tracker

Sports
Swimming

San Marcos Swepts Swim Meet Against Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2019 | 7:11 p.m.

San Marcos swept a Channel League swim meet at Santa Ynez on Thursday. The Royals girls won 132-54 and the boys took a 114-63 victory.

The San Marcos girls got several dual event winners. Caroline Cortouis doubled in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Holland Woodhouse took the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke and Angie Drake swept the 50 and 100 free.

Dori Larbig took first in the 100 breaststroke and finished third in the 200 IM. Hannah Meyer and Keegan Steele went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, and Meyer was on three winning relays.

The Royals also got a win in diving with Jana Gonzales.

On the boys side, Asher Steelman won the 200 IM and 100 fly, Matt Mills took the 50 and 100 freestyle, Kellen Radtkey captured the 500 free and was second in the 200 free and Max White won the 100 breaststroke for the Royals

Santa Ynez won the 200 free relay with the team of Jake Healey, Jacob Thielst, Jace Grieco and Henry Allen.  Jacob Theilst took first place in the 100 back, Allen won the 200 free and and was third in the 100 free.

San Marcos (2-0 in both boys and girls league dual meets) will host Lompoc next Thursday.

