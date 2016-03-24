San Marcos Swim Teams Fall to Foothill

Swimming

Olivia Smith won two events and Amanda Hayes turned in a solid performance, but it wasn't enough for the San Marcos girls swim team as Foothill won the last relay to take a 90-80 dual meet.

Foothill won the boys meet, 123-47.

Charles Sweeney was San Marcos' lone winner, taking the 100 back in 58.62.

Smith captured the 100 butterfly (58.61) and 200 free (1:55.60) in season-best times. Hayes "had her best duel meet ever," said coach Chuckie Roth. She won the 100 breast (1:08,51) was second in the 100 fly (1:00.04) and ran a personal best of :54 on the B 400 free relay team.

Fiona Kuesis swam personal best times in the 200 free (1:57.59) and 500 free (5:17.48).

In the 400 free relay, Foothill won in 3:36.18 and San Marcos was time in 3:37.44.

San Marcos girls and boys are both 1-1 on the season.

