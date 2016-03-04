San Marcos Swim Teams Sweep Channel League Relays

Swimming

San Marcos swept the team titles at the season-opening Channel League Relays swim meet on Friday at Santa Barbara High.

The Royals girls won six of seven relays. A highlight performance came from sophomore Lili Rose Akin. She swam splits of 26.2 and 56.2 in the 50 and 100 freestyle relays.

The San Marcos boys won three events en route to the team title.

"This was our first win at Channel League Relays in quite some time and I was really impressed with the way the boys swam today," said coach Jeff Ashton.

The winning relay teams for the Royals were in the 6x50 freestyle: (Patrick Rowley, Nate Carr, Chuck Sweeney, Taylor Lund, Matt Mills, Spencer Wood), 4x50 breast (Nate Carr, Dylan Apsey, Brenden Ring, Matt Mills) and 4x50 backstroke (Patrick Rowley, Spencer Wood, Dylan Apsey, Chuck Sweeney).

Santa Barbara finished third in the girls competition and fifth in the boys meet. Coach Mark Walsh cited the swims of Alex Szymczak, Vanessa Lytle, and Kelly Adams on the girls side and the split times of Miles Gaitan, Jacob Panossian and Will McManigal for the boys.

