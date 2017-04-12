Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

San Marcos Swim Teams Take Dual Meet Against Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.

The San Marcos boys swim team ended a 12-year drought against Ventura, beating the Cougars 108.5-77.5 in a Channel League dual meet on Wednesday.

The San Marcos girls also beat Ventura, 105-69, behind double wins from Fiona Kuesis in the 200 and 500 freestyle, sweeps in the 50 and 500 free events and wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Hunter May won two individual events (500 free, 200 IM) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams for the San Marcos boys.

"He is a 9th grader and has really been a key part of our success so far this season," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. May won the 500 free in 5:05.18 and the IM in 2:04.14.

The medley relay team consisted of May, Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew and Matt Mills. The were timed in 1:41.97. The 400 team of Depew, Treadway, May and Mills clocked  3:23.10.

The 200 free relay team also won. Patrick Rowley, Miles Cole, Koss Klobucher and Spencer were timed in 1:34.41.

Mills captured the 50 free and Depew won the 100 fly.

Ashton lauded the swims of Klobucher, who recorded "the fastest time in 200 free relay and also had other great swims in his individual 50 free and 100 free, earning third place in both events.  Obviously, it is great as a team to win races, but in order to win the meet you also need depth and Koss gave us a huge boost in those two individual events as well as a key relay swim."

Kuesis won the 200 free in 2:02.28 and teammate Lili Rose Akin took second. In the 500, Kuesis (5:23.23) led Sara Engmyr and Claire Kronen to the Royals sweep.

Paige Hauschild (24.72), Piper Smith and Angela Drake went 1-2-3 in the 50 free.  Alicia Harrison of Ventura beat Hauschild in the 100 free. 

Amanda Hayes (54.14) and Maija Ninness were first and second in the 100 fly. Hayes and Ella Prentice finished second and third behind Harrison in the 100 breaststroke.

In the relays, Prentice, Nicola Perissinotto, Maddie Owens and Anja Green took first in the 200 in 1:44.30. The 400 quartet of Smith, Ninness, Kuesis and Hauschild clocked 3:29.29.

In diving, Jana Gonzalez and Megan Musick of San Marcos captured first and second. Gonzalez had a score of 176.85, while Musick was a close  with a 171.45. 

Ventura’s Clayton Currie took first place in the men’s competition with a 161.30, while Matthew Reed from San Marcos placed a very close second with a 160.25 and Alden Heinsohn of the Royals was third at 143.55.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

