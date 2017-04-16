Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Swimmers Bring Home Meet of Champions Banner

Majia Ninness sets record to lead Royals to first place in girls competition, boys finish 6th, set medley relay mark

The San Marcos boys and girls swim teams celebrate winning the sweepstakes title at the Mt. SAC Meet of Champions,
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 16, 2017 | 7:43 a.m.

The San Marcos swim teams combined to capture the sweepstakes title at the Mt. SAC Meet of Champions over the weekend.

The girls team took first place in their division and the boys claimed sixth place.

Girls team coach Chuckie Roth said depth made the difference in the victory.

"I was really proud of each member to find a way to earn points for the team,” he said “Last year we were able to place second in the varsity girls division, and this year wanted to win.”

Majia Ninness set a school record in the 100 back with a time of 56.96 seconds. Piper Smith swam her best times in the 50 free (24.15, second place) and 100 free (53.26).

Roth said senior Luiza Moreno had one of her best meets, setting personal records in the 50 free (25.57) and in the 100 free (55.36). She also swam on a first-place 200 free relay with Angela Drake, Paige Hauschild and Smith. They clocked a time of 1:38.63

The Royals' 400 free relay (Smith, Ninness, Fiona Kuesis, Hauschild) went 3.31.46 to take first place.

The San Marcos boys set a school record in the 200 medley relay. The team of Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew and Matt Mills swam 1:38.72, besting the previous mark of 1:39.04, set by the team of Seth Fleischauer, Mark Warkentin, Kyle Parrish, Jeff Kircos.

In other finals, Mills placed fourth in the 50 free, Treadway was eighth in the 100 breaststroke, Depew came in ninth in the 100 butterfly and Mills got ninth in the 100 freestyle.

Coach Jeff Ashton lauded the swims of sophomore Kellen Radtkey. He posted personal bests in the consolation finals of the 200 free and 500 free.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

