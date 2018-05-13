Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Swimmers Make Their Mark at CIF Division I Championships

swimmers at the pool Click to view larger
The San Marcos High School girls swim team made a solid showing Saturday — including some personal bests — at the CIF Division I championships in Riverside. (Contributed photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 13, 2018 | 8:37 a.m.

Several San Marcos High School swimmers made a solid showing — including some personal bests — on Saturday at the CIF Division I championships in Riverside.

Maija Ninness, Ella Prentice, Hannah Meyer, and Piper Smith led off the meet for the Royals in the 200 Medley Relay with a personal record time of 1:48.25.

Fiona Kuesis placed sixth in the consolation heat for the 200 freestyle with another personal record time of 1:53.37. She also had a second personal record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:01.97.

Next up was Piper Smith, who swam a time of 24.04 in her individual 50 freestyle.

Ninness competed in two individual events; 100 butterfly (57.01), and in the 100 backstroke, where she placed fifth overall (57.04).

Megan Musick, Smith, Lili Akin, and Kuesis teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.22.

The royals finished off the meet with their 400 freestyle relay (Ninness, Kuesis, Smith and Akin), clocking a time of 3:31.37.

The girls finished ninth overall in CIF and are looking forward to the State Meet.

“Placing in the top ten for division one is a huge accomplishment,” said coach Brian "Chuckie" Roth. “Going into this meet we were not expected to place in the top 15, so we overachieved expectations. I’m proud of this group and I am going to miss my seniors.”

On the boys team, Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew, Matt Mills finished ninth in the 200 Medley Relay.

Depew took 11th place in the 100 Butterfly, and Matt Mills was 15th in the 100 Freestyle.

Depew, Mills, May and Jayden Francis teamed up to finish 16th in the 400 Free Relay.

“This was the most swimmers we have had make CIF finals in quite a few years,” said coach Jeff Ashton. “The highlight was probably Tristan Depew’s 100 fly that broke another school record.

"Overall, we could have swam better, but all of these guys are underclassmen and I think gained a lot of valuable experience and will definitely be back again.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

