San Marcos Swimmers Post 3 All-American Times at CIF State Meet

The San Marcos girls swim team placed 13th at the second annual CIF Swimming Championships in Clovis on Saturday.

The Royals established three All-American times and set two Channel League records in the meet.

The 200 medley relay swam 1:46.01 for a new league record and an automatic All-American time. The team placed ninth. Paige Hauschild finished sixth in the 100 freestyle in a 50.96, which is an All-American time. The 200 free relay broke the league record and qualified for another All-American time by going 1:35.46, good for fourth place.

The Royals experienced some bad luck as their 400 free relay was disqualified for a false start.

The meet marked the end of Olivia Smith's high school career.

"She has helped transform this program into what it is today, leading the team to a fourth-place CIF finish," coach Chuckie Roth said. "She holds one individual and three relay school records, and is a two-time all-American. More importantly, she is one of the hardest working swimmers and humble competitors."

Smith willcontinue her swimming and academic endeavors at UC Davis.

