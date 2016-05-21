Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Swimmers Post 3 All-American Times at CIF State Meet

The San Marcos girls swim team finished 13th at the CIF State Meet
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 21, 2016 | 5:16 p.m.

The San Marcos girls swim team placed 13th at the second annual CIF Swimming Championships in Clovis on Saturday.

The Royals established three All-American times and set two Channel League records in the meet.

The 200 medley relay swam 1:46.01 for a new league record and an automatic All-American time. The team placed ninth. Paige Hauschild finished sixth in the 100 freestyle in a 50.96, which is an All-American time.  The 200 free relay broke the league record and qualified for another All-American time by going 1:35.46, good for fourth place.

The Royals experienced some bad luck as their 400 free relay was disqualified for a false start.

The meet marked the end of Olivia Smith's high school career.

"She has helped transform this program into what it is today, leading the team to a fourth-place CIF finish," coach Chuckie Roth said. "She holds one individual and three relay school records, and is a two-time all-American. More importantly, she is one of the hardest working swimmers and humble competitors."

Smith willcontinue her swimming and academic endeavors at UC Davis.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

