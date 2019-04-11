San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Cabrillo

Swimming

Matt Mills and Matt Treadway each won two individual events and relays, powering the San Marcos boys swim team to a 129-41 victory over Cabrillo on Thursday. The San Marcos girls won 111-58.

The boys took all the individual events and relays.

Mills won the 50 and 100 free and Treadway took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Hunter May won the 100 butterfly, Jayden Francis took the 200 free, Kellen Radtkey captured the 500 freestyle and Asher Steelman was first in the 100 backstroke.

Fiona Kuesis started the meet for the San Marcos girls with a victory in the 500 freestyle.

The 200 free relay team of Angie Drake, Hannah Meyer, Madison Sparre and Dorienne Larbig took first place. Also winning were Holland Woodhouse took the 100 free in 1:05.45 and the 400 free relay team of Caroline Courtois, Chloe Van Boglen and Catalina Perez clocked 4:19.27 for second place.

The Royals (7-1) travel to the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday.