Pixel Tracker

Thursday, April 11 , 2019, 11:17 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Swimming

San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Cabrillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2019 | 8:02 p.m.

Matt Mills and Matt Treadway each won two individual events and relays, powering the San Marcos boys swim team to a 129-41 victory over Cabrillo on Thursday. The San Marcos girls won 111-58.

The boys took all the individual events and relays.

Mills won the 50 and 100 free and Treadway took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Hunter May won the 100 butterfly, Jayden Francis took the 200 free, Kellen Radtkey captured the 500 freestyle and Asher Steelman was first in the 100 backstroke.

Fiona Kuesis started the meet for the San Marcos girls with a victory in the 500 freestyle.

The 200 free relay team of Angie Drake, Hannah Meyer, Madison Sparre and Dorienne Larbig took first place. Also winning were Holland Woodhouse took the 100 free in 1:05.45 and the 400 free relay team of Caroline Courtois, Chloe Van Boglen and Catalina Perez clocked 4:19.27 for second place.

The Royals (7-1) travel to the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 