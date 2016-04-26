San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Meet With Dos Pueblos

Swimming

Sean Apsey won two events for the San Marcos boys and Brittany Prentice posted CIF consideration time for the girls, as the Royals swept Dos Pueblos in a Channel League swim meet on Tuesday.

The boys won 108-75 and the girls took a 128-42 victory.

Apsey captured the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and swam on the winning 200 medley relay team for the Royals. The other relay members were Patrick Rowley, Tristan Depew and Spencer Wood. Sprinter Matt Mills led off the victorious 200 free relay, joining Wood, Miles Cole and George Kuesis. He also won the 50 free. Rowley won the 100 back, Depew took the 100 fly and Miles Van Homer finished first in diving.

"We had a really strong second half of the meet," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. "We went 1-2 in the 500 free, 100 back and 100 breast. We also got really strong swims from Jade Hart in the 100 fly, Chuck Sweeney in the 100 back, and Nate Carr in the 100 breast."

The Royals boys are 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.

For Dos Pueblos, Theo Velikov was a double winner, taking the 200 free (1:45.76) and 100 free (48.83). Dylan Elliott won the 200 IM (2:03.96) and was second in the 100 fly (57.16). Ben Cable was second in the 50 free (24:01). The Chargers captured the 4x100 relay in a CIF consideration time of 3:21.72. The team consisted of Jason Teng, Dylan Elliott, Chris Robinson and Velikov.

The highlights for the San Marcos girls (5-1) included Prentice's 59.75 in the 100 fly, Paige Hauschild taking the 50 and 100 freestyle and Olivia Smith winning the 200 free.

