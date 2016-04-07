Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Meet With Glendora

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 7, 2016 | 7:59 p.m.

Matt Mills won two events and swam on two victorious relay teams, helping the San Marcos boys defeat Glendora,118-52, in a non-league swimming meet on Thursday.

The San Marcos girls pulled out a 90-80 victory at Glendora.

“Glendora is a Division 2 powerhouse with a very talented team,” San Marcos girls coach Chuckie Roth said.  "I knew this was going to be our most challenging meet of the season. We swam very well today to make this happen. Everyone contributed.”

The Royals  got a terrific swim from Piper Smith in the 50 free to cut into a 10-point deficit. Smith posted a best time of 24.90 and placed second.

“From that point forward, we chipped away at the lead. We took advantage of our sprint freestyle depth and split our 200 freestyle relays. We outscored Glendora 12-2 in that event,” said Roth.

Paige Hauschild was a double winner for San Marcos, taking the 200 free (1:53.12) and 100 free (51.99).  Olivia Smith clocked 5:16.62 to win the 500 free and Maija Ninness captured the 100 back in 1:00.45. 

The Royals went 1-2 in the 200 free relay. The winning quartet included Oliver, Piper Smith, Madeline Kriz and Arija Walsh . The second relay was Hauschild , Ninness, Kate Coski, and Lili Rose Akin. 

The Royals are 2-1 on the season.

For the boys,  Mills showed his versatility, winning the 50 free (22.78) and 100 breast stroke (1:05.72).

“Matt Mills had two great swims,” said coach Jeff Ashton.

Sean Apsey won the 200 IM (2:06.26) and 500 free (5:05.16) and finished second in the 200 free (1:53.83). He also was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Tristan Depew swam 1:52.96 to take the 200 free and George Kuesis won the 100 free (49.71) and placed second in the 100 back (56.79). Dylan Aspey scored a pair of runner-up finishes in the 500 free (5:06.30) and 200 free (1:53.83).

The Royals swept the relays. Kuesis, Spencer Wood, Depew and Mills made up the winning 200 free relay squad; Patrick Rowley, Sean Apsey, Sean Hopkins and Wood were on the 200 medley team, and Kuesis, Mills, Depew and Sean Apsey were the quartet for the 400 free relay.

San Marcos is 2-1 overall.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 