San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Meet With Glendora

Swimming

Matt Mills won two events and swam on two victorious relay teams, helping the San Marcos boys defeat Glendora,118-52, in a non-league swimming meet on Thursday.

The San Marcos girls pulled out a 90-80 victory at Glendora.

“Glendora is a Division 2 powerhouse with a very talented team,” San Marcos girls coach Chuckie Roth said. "I knew this was going to be our most challenging meet of the season. We swam very well today to make this happen. Everyone contributed.”

The Royals got a terrific swim from Piper Smith in the 50 free to cut into a 10-point deficit. Smith posted a best time of 24.90 and placed second.

“From that point forward, we chipped away at the lead. We took advantage of our sprint freestyle depth and split our 200 freestyle relays. We outscored Glendora 12-2 in that event,” said Roth.

Paige Hauschild was a double winner for San Marcos, taking the 200 free (1:53.12) and 100 free (51.99). Olivia Smith clocked 5:16.62 to win the 500 free and Maija Ninness captured the 100 back in 1:00.45.

The Royals went 1-2 in the 200 free relay. The winning quartet included Oliver, Piper Smith, Madeline Kriz and Arija Walsh . The second relay was Hauschild , Ninness, Kate Coski, and Lili Rose Akin.

The Royals are 2-1 on the season.

For the boys, Mills showed his versatility, winning the 50 free (22.78) and 100 breast stroke (1:05.72).

“Matt Mills had two great swims,” said coach Jeff Ashton.

Sean Apsey won the 200 IM (2:06.26) and 500 free (5:05.16) and finished second in the 200 free (1:53.83). He also was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Tristan Depew swam 1:52.96 to take the 200 free and George Kuesis won the 100 free (49.71) and placed second in the 100 back (56.79). Dylan Aspey scored a pair of runner-up finishes in the 500 free (5:06.30) and 200 free (1:53.83).

The Royals swept the relays. Kuesis, Spencer Wood, Depew and Mills made up the winning 200 free relay squad; Patrick Rowley, Sean Apsey, Sean Hopkins and Wood were on the 200 medley team, and Kuesis, Mills, Depew and Sean Apsey were the quartet for the 400 free relay.

San Marcos is 2-1 overall.