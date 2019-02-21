San Marcos Swimmers Sweep Team Titles at Channel League Relays

Swimming

The San Marcos boys and girls swim teams tool first place in every event and won the team titles at Thursday's Channel League Relays at Santa Barbara High on Thursday.

The Royals girls scored 227 points, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos tied for second with 150, Lompoc and Santa Ynez each had 88.

The San Marcos boys had 224 points, Dos Pueblos scored 154, Santa Ynez 138 and Lompoc 84.



The team of Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Tristan Depew, and Matt Mills had a strong swim in the 4x50 Medley Relay at 1:39.41, finishing only three seconds off last year's school record.



Mills opened up a huge lead in the 4x100 Free Relay, posting a split time of 47.8.



"We have a lot of returning swimmers in our group from last year, with the mindset and goal of beating their old records and some even older school records," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai.

For the Royals girls, junior Hannah Meyer swam strong anchor legs on the 6x50 free, 4x100 IM and 4x50

Butterfly, said coach Chuckie Roth.

Freshman Holland Woodhouse had a break-out debut, leading the 4x50 Breast, 4x100 Free and 4x50 Butterfly.

"We swam well," coach Chuckie Roth said. "It was truly a team effort. We had so many great races but I have to say watching Angela Drake come from behind in two races — the 4x50 Medley and 4x50 Backstroke — to pull out wins was really huge. Today was her first swim meet since her breakout freshman year when she underwent double

shoulder injury. I love her grit and determination. She competes with passion and it shows."