San Marcos Swimmers Take First in All Events in Sweep Over Santa Barbara

Swimming

San Marcos won every event and swept Santa Barbara High in a Channel League swim meet on Thursday.

The Royal boys won 136-46 and the girls won 123-60.

Coach Peera Sukavivatanachai said Oliver Grant-Chapman had an outstanding swim in winning the 100 backstroke (58.47) and finishing second (23.16) behind teammate Matt Mills in the 50 free (21.89). Freshman Asher Steelman won the 500 free (4:58.68) and was second (2:08.20) in the 200 individual medley. Mills also took the 100 free (49.09).

Junior Hunter May doubled in the 200 IM (1:59.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.72) and was part of winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Tristan Depew won the 100 fly (52.72)

Adam Coffin was second in the 100 free (53.67) for Santa Barbara, and the Dons' 200 free relay team of Coffin, Jack Taylor, Ryan Drake and Theodore Patterson came in second (1:39.43)

The San Marcos girls got breakout swims from Chloe Van Boglen and Claire Kronen. Kronen won the 100 back in 1:05.41, a four-second improvement. Van Boglen swam personal bests in the 50 free and 100 free.

"I was so happy for her efforts and happy to see her smile on her face," said San Marcos girls coach of Van Boglen.

Hannah Meyer won two events, the 100 fly (1:01.98) and 100 free (56.59) and Holland Woodhouse captured the 200 IM (2:15.85) and was on the winning 200 free (1:47.7) and 200 medley (2:02.13) relay teams.

Caroline Courtois captured the 200 free (2:04.53) and Maddi Sparre won the 500 free (5:35.57).

Jana Gonzalez of the Royals claimed the 1-meter diving.

Santa Barbara girls finished second in several races: Juju Martinez do Amaral in the 200 free (2:05.43), Erica Becerra in the 200 IM (2:24.61) and the 100 fly (1:03.20), Alison Bartholomew in the 100 free (58.17), Bella Obando in the 100 back (1:11.36) and Dons' 200 free relay (1:50.38).