San Marcos Swimmers Win Channel League Relays

Amanda Hayes of San Marcos completes the breaststroke in the 4x100 IM at the Channel League Relays. Hayes had the fastest time of 1:03.13 (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 3, 2017 | 8:53 p.m.

The San Marcos girls and boys swim teams combined for seven event victories on Friday at the Channel League Relays at Santa Barbara High.

On the girls side, the Royals won the 4x100 IM, 6x50 freestyle,  4x50 breaststroke and 4x50 fly. Amanda Hayes anchored the IM, breast, and fly relays. Paige Hauschild was the anchor on the 6x50 free.The boys won the 4x100 IM, 6x50 free and 4x50 backstroke. 

The girls were runners-up in the 4x50 back, 4x100 free and 4x50 medley. The Royals won the team competition with206 points. Ventura was second with 186, followed by Santa Barbara (164), Dos Pueblos (154) and Buena (122)

"I was happy for our team," San Marcos girls coach Chuckie Roth said. "We had several first-time swimmers today who performed well. There were many surprises and great swims. I feel that we have a talented group of girls and we have a tremendous amount of depth." 

San Marcos boys coach Jeff Ashton praised his newcomers. "Hunter May, Matt Treadway, and Erik Mack are all freshmen who gave a big contribution to the team today," he said.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

