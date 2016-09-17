Girls Volleyball
San Marcos Takes 3rd at Camarillo Tourney
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 17, 2016 | 8:19 p.m.
Jenna MacFarlane had a huge weekend for the San Marcos girls volleyball team at the Camarillo Tournament.
The outside hitter collected 56 kills and 30 digs over two days of competition, leading the Royals to a third-place finish.
Addy Colburn was a big contributor with 42 assists and 25 kills. Libero Delaney Werner paced the defensive effort with 58 digs.
Werner and MacFarlane were named to the All-Tournament team.
