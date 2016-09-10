Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

San Marcos Takes 5th in Santa Barbara Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 10, 2016 | 5:44 p.m.

Two local Channel League boys water polo teams each won two games on the final day of the Santa Barbara Invitational.

San Marcos was the highest local finisher in the tournament, taking fifth place after wins over Righetti (9-8) and Laguna Beach (13-9).

Santa Barbara rebounded from a pair of one-goal losses on Friday with victories over Vista (14-10) and Damien (14-12). The Dons finished 13th.

Dos Pueblos went 1-1 in the consolation round robin, beating Servite 13-10 and losing to Murrieta Valley 13-9.

Top-seeded Orange Lutheran won the championship, beating Loyola in the final, 11-7. In the semifinals, Orange Lutheran routed Dana Hills, 17-5, and Loyola topped Drake, 13-8.

San Marcos went 4-1 in the tournament, losing only to eventual champion Orange Lutheran.

In the Royals’ win over Righetti, Spencer Wood and Jesse Morrison each scored 3 goals.

Miles Cole and Wood scored 4 goals apiece and Morrison had 3 against Laguna Beach.

Adam Gross recorded a trifecta of 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 field blocks for Santa Barbara in the win over Vista. Evan Blix had 2 goals, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Against Damien, Jack Rottman scored 3 goals and Jacob Castillo added 2 goals “and played great defense on their top scorer,” said Dons coach Mark Walsh.

Santa Barbara (2-2) plays at Righetti on Thursday.

Ben Cable had a tremendous tournament in goal for Dos Pueblos. On Saturday, he made 13 saves in both games.

Dylan Elliott was the offensive leader with 6 goals against Servite and 5 against Murrieta Valley. Ethan Parrish had 5 goals, 3 steals and drew 4 exclusions in the Servite match and scored 2 goals in the Murrieta Valley game.

Jason Teng dished out five assists in the first game and Wyatt Meckelborg added two assists and a goal.

“This weekend was a good starting point for our season,” first-year coach Connor Levoff said. “After 5 games we are a group with lots of positives to take away, and many areas to improve. This team has a great attitude, a will to improve, and the discipline to put in the work needed.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

