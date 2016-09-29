San Marcos Takes Care of Ventura High

The San Marcos girls golf team continued their torrid season with a league victory over Ventura High Thursday afternoon.
MacKenzie McBride took home medalist honors for the Royals with a solid 42 on the 9 hole, par-36 Sandpiper Golf Course.
Each San Marcos golfer shot a 50 or better.
Elle Gaston notched the best score of the day for Ventura with a 53.
With the win, San Marcos improved to 11-1 on the season and plays again next Thursday against rival Santa Barbara High.
SMHS - 237
MacKenzie McBride - 42
Lauren Pitchford - 48
Amber Chen - 48
Alex Pitchford - 49
Amanda Chen - 50
Ventura - 289
Elle Gaston - 53
Janae Harer - 56
Samantha Pedersen - 56
Delaney Young - 61
Lacey Girardin - 63
