Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 19 , 2019, 11:47 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

San Marcos Takes Charge, Takes Down Santa Barbara, 3-0

Matt Hislop scores two goals, Royals shut down Dons' attack, take sole possession of first place in Channel League

Matt Hislop Click to view larger
Matt Hislop of San Marcos cracks a shot as Santa Barbara’s Alberto Vargas defends. Hislop scored two goals in a 3-0 win. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 19, 2019 | 7:53 p.m.

It started as a clutch play by Santa Barbara High defender Alberto Vargas, clearing a San Marcos shot off the goal-line early in the first half of the Channel League first-place showdown between the crosstown rivals on Super Soccer Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

It quickly became a turning point that San Marcos capitalized on to defeat the Dons for the first time in seven years.

Matt Hislop blocked a clearing ball for the first of his two goals for San Marcos, and the Royals' defense contained the Dons' attack for an impressive 3-0 win.

"After getting beat by Santa Barbara for many years, it’s nice to see our boys play with passion and desire, and come out with a good result, too," said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. "We didn’t have too many bad performances today, honestly. It was really fun to see the boys working that way."

Said Hislop of the win, "It feels amazing, honestly."

The Royals were so excited they dumped a cooler of ice water on McLean.

Freshman Miguel Mondragon set up the Royals coach Click to view larger
Freshman Miguel Mondragon set up the first San Marcos goal with a steal in the midfield. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)

With the result, San Marcos took sole possession of first place in league at 6-0 and improved to 12-4-5 overall.

Santa Barbara, which suffered its first defeat since a 1-0 loss to Loyola in final of the South Torrance Tournament on Dec. 22 and had a four-game shutout streak snapped, is 5-1 in league and 12-5-0 overall.

Hislop became the primary target up front for San Marcos as leading goal scorer Levi Sheffey was sidelined with a knee injury suffered earlier in the week.

Hislop was up to the challenge.

"Without Levi we had a big miss up front for sure," he said. "My coach put me up at the No. 9 spot, and I thought I had to prove myself, so I went out and worked for it."

Hislop found himself in the right place at the right time to put the Royals on the board. Vargas’ clearance ricocheted off the Royals junior and ended up in the back of the net.

The play started with freshman left fullback Miguel Mondragon stealing the ball in the midfield to start a jailbreak counterattack.

"I think he was the man of the match, to be honest," said McLean of Mondragon, who was making his first start. "That left-hand side created so much activity and created the first two goals."

​The ball was crossed into the Santa Barbara 18-yard box and pinged around before Vom Steeg ripped a shot that was headed for the goal. Vargas covered for his goalie and booted the ball up field.  Unfortunately for the Dons, Hislop was standing in the path of the clearance and the ball deflected off him and went directly into the net for a 1-0 San Marcos lead.

The stunning goal was like a shot of energy for the Royals. They controlled play and shut down Santa Barbara’s leading goal scorer Juan Carlos Torres. 

"We kicked the ball into them and all of sudden the game changes,” said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "That’s what bothers me. The game didn’t need to change.

San Marcos Click to view larger
The San Marcos soccer team celebrates after Matt Hislop’s first goal. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)

“I thought the first 10 minutes we were knocking the ball a little bit and the all of a sudden we don’t clear a ball and we hit it into them and it’s a goal. And then, Bam!, we don’t respond."

The San Marcos defense had a lot to do with that.

"Our back line was fantastic," McLean said of fullbacks Mondragon and David Satchwell and center backs Conner Hess and Michael Palmer. "(The Dons) have some real offensive weapons. It was fun to watch Conner, David, Palmer and Miguel."

Hislop made it 2-0 in the 19th minute by flicking in Caden Vom Steeg’s corner kick at the near post.

"The ball was coming and I thought it was going out, so I flicked it and looked behind my left shoulder and it bounced in the goal," Hislop described.

Santa Barbara threatened 17 minutes into the second half as Ben Kyle was fouled 20 yards from goal. On the free kick, Jorge Ochoa drilled the ball on frame but San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson tipped it over the crossbar. The Royals then cleared the corner kick.

San Marcos put the game away when substitute Anthony Contreras made a near post run and finished a long throw from Hess in the 63rd minute.

"That’s hard for us to accept, too, because we don’t give up a lot of set piece goals," Heil said. "The last set-piece goal we gave up was against De La Salle (in the College Cup Showcase) and we got beat twice today.”

"That’s just not characteristic of us and that’s what is frustrating. We’re a very disciplined and organized team. We don’t give up a lot of goals and a lot shots. It’s just not like us."

For the San Marcos players, it was their first win over Santa Barbara in their high school careers.

While it's a great accomplisment, McLean said it's not the ultimate goal.

"We want to win league and we want do things after that," he said. "But this is an important part of that.  It puts us in great position for the rest of league."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 