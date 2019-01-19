San Marcos Takes Charge, Takes Down Santa Barbara, 3-0

Boys Soccer

Matt Hislop scores two goals, Royals shut down Dons' attack, take sole possession of first place in Channel League

It started as a clutch play by Santa Barbara High defender Alberto Vargas, clearing a San Marcos shot off the goal-line early in the first half of the Channel League first-place showdown between the crosstown rivals on Super Soccer Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

It quickly became a turning point that San Marcos capitalized on to defeat the Dons for the first time in seven years.

Matt Hislop blocked a clearing ball for the first of his two goals for San Marcos, and the Royals' defense contained the Dons' attack for an impressive 3-0 win.

"After getting beat by Santa Barbara for many years, it’s nice to see our boys play with passion and desire, and come out with a good result, too," said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. "We didn’t have too many bad performances today, honestly. It was really fun to see the boys working that way."

Said Hislop of the win, "It feels amazing, honestly."

The Royals were so excited they dumped a cooler of ice water on McLean.

With the result, San Marcos took sole possession of first place in league at 6-0 and improved to 12-4-5 overall.

Santa Barbara, which suffered its first defeat since a 1-0 loss to Loyola in final of the South Torrance Tournament on Dec. 22 and had a four-game shutout streak snapped, is 5-1 in league and 12-5-0 overall.

Hislop became the primary target up front for San Marcos as leading goal scorer Levi Sheffey was sidelined with a knee injury suffered earlier in the week.

Hislop was up to the challenge.

"Without Levi we had a big miss up front for sure," he said. "My coach put me up at the No. 9 spot, and I thought I had to prove myself, so I went out and worked for it."

Hislop found himself in the right place at the right time to put the Royals on the board. Vargas’ clearance ricocheted off the Royals junior and ended up in the back of the net.

The play started with freshman left fullback Miguel Mondragon stealing the ball in the midfield to start a jailbreak counterattack.

"I think he was the man of the match, to be honest," said McLean of Mondragon, who was making his first start. "That left-hand side created so much activity and created the first two goals."

​The ball was crossed into the Santa Barbara 18-yard box and pinged around before Vom Steeg ripped a shot that was headed for the goal. Vargas covered for his goalie and booted the ball up field. Unfortunately for the Dons, Hislop was standing in the path of the clearance and the ball deflected off him and went directly into the net for a 1-0 San Marcos lead.

The stunning goal was like a shot of energy for the Royals. They controlled play and shut down Santa Barbara’s leading goal scorer Juan Carlos Torres.

"We kicked the ball into them and all of sudden the game changes,” said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "That’s what bothers me. The game didn’t need to change.

“I thought the first 10 minutes we were knocking the ball a little bit and the all of a sudden we don’t clear a ball and we hit it into them and it’s a goal. And then, Bam!, we don’t respond."

The San Marcos defense had a lot to do with that.

"Our back line was fantastic," McLean said of fullbacks Mondragon and David Satchwell and center backs Conner Hess and Michael Palmer. "(The Dons) have some real offensive weapons. It was fun to watch Conner, David, Palmer and Miguel."

Hislop made it 2-0 in the 19th minute by flicking in Caden Vom Steeg’s corner kick at the near post.

"The ball was coming and I thought it was going out, so I flicked it and looked behind my left shoulder and it bounced in the goal," Hislop described.

Santa Barbara threatened 17 minutes into the second half as Ben Kyle was fouled 20 yards from goal. On the free kick, Jorge Ochoa drilled the ball on frame but San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson tipped it over the crossbar. The Royals then cleared the corner kick.

San Marcos put the game away when substitute Anthony Contreras made a near post run and finished a long throw from Hess in the 63rd minute.

"That’s hard for us to accept, too, because we don’t give up a lot of set piece goals," Heil said. "The last set-piece goal we gave up was against De La Salle (in the College Cup Showcase) and we got beat twice today.”

"That’s just not characteristic of us and that’s what is frustrating. We’re a very disciplined and organized team. We don’t give up a lot of goals and a lot shots. It’s just not like us."

For the San Marcos players, it was their first win over Santa Barbara in their high school careers.

While it's a great accomplisment, McLean said it's not the ultimate goal.

"We want to win league and we want do things after that," he said. "But this is an important part of that. It puts us in great position for the rest of league."