San Marcos Takes Down Cathedral Catholic; Advances to Semis of Villa Park Tourney

Water Polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team defeated Cathedral Catholic 13-9 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament.

Piper Smith led the way for the Royals with five goals, while Cassidy Miller added four herself.

Sophie Trumbull played a strong game in the goal for San Marcos, notching 15 blocks.

The Royals (4-1, 1-0) take on Los Alamitos on Saturday at 11 in the tournament semifinals. Rival Dos Pueblos is also in the semifinals.

